Good Old Games (GoG) Offers Shadow Warrior 2 For Free!

Good Old Games Offers Shadow Warrior 2 For Free!

The weekend is almost upon us and nothing can start it better than getting an excellent game for free! You may have noticed in the last week or so, but GoG (Good Old Games) is currently celebrating their 10th birthday. As such, they gave the community to option (between 3) of which game they would like to have for free.

Well, the time is over, the votes have been counted and Shadow Warrior 2 is our winner! If you act quickly, you can grab your free copy right now!

What Is The Game About?

Put simply, Shadow Warrior 2 is a high-action, moderate gore, first-person shooter. Released in 2016, the game is surprisingly modern (to be offered for free at least) and despite very positive critical reception, did not do as well in terms of sales as it probably warranted! Sometimes you can get everything right and still lose!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where Can I Get My Copy?

You can claim your copy of Shadow Warrior 2 via the Good Old Games website. We have put a link for that here!

All you need is an account with them, log in, and click the link to claim your free copy! Be sure to act quickly though as this offer ends on Sunday! Just be careful you don’t accidentally search ‘Shadow Warriors 2’ – That links to a pretty awful film starring Hulk Hogan.

To get such a great game for free though? You can’t argue with that! – Happy Birthday, GoG!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!