Good Old Games (GoG) Offers Shadow Warrior 2 For Free!

/ 46 mins ago

GOG Celebrates 10 Years with a Free Game Giveaway

Good Old Games Offers Shadow Warrior 2 For Free!

The weekend is almost upon us and nothing can start it better than getting an excellent game for free! You may have noticed in the last week or so, but GoG (Good Old Games) is currently celebrating their 10th birthday. As such, they gave the community to option (between 3) of which game they would like to have for free.

Well, the time is over, the votes have been counted and Shadow Warrior 2 is our winner! If you act quickly, you can grab your free copy right now!

What Is The Game About?

Put simply, Shadow Warrior 2 is a high-action, moderate gore, first-person shooter. Released in 2016, the game is surprisingly modern (to be offered for free at least) and despite very positive critical reception, did not do as well in terms of sales as it probably warranted! Sometimes you can get everything right and still lose!

Where Can I Get My Copy?

You can claim your copy of Shadow Warrior 2 via the Good Old Games website. We have put a link for that here!

All you need is an account with them, log in, and click the link to claim your free copy! Be sure to act quickly though as this offer ends on Sunday! Just be careful you don’t accidentally search ‘Shadow Warriors 2’ – That links to a pretty awful film starring Hulk Hogan.

To get such a great game for free though? You can’t argue with that! – Happy Birthday, GoG!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

GOG Debuts FCK DRM Initiative to Promote DRM-Free Sources

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja