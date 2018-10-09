Google Announces the Pixel Slate x86-Based Chrome OS Tablet

Intel x86 SoC Meets Chrome OS

Google has announced their new Pixel Slate tablet, a 290.9 x 202 x 7mm device which combines an x86 SoC with the Chrome operating system. The device is Google’s second tablet, albeit now ditching Android after learning a lot from that failure.

Teaming up with Intel, Google is able to offer a variety of configurations for the Pixel Slate. Entry level models start with a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For more power users, they can opt for an Intel Core i7 version with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Options in between include a Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as a Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

In terms of connectivity, it has a single USB Type-C port and has a built-in 2×2 802.11ac WiFi/BT 4.2 module. The USB-C port is capable of transferring data, display output and can also be used for charging the device. It also has a webcam, speakers, microphone and a fingerprint sensor.

The display uses a 12.3-inch 3000 x 2000 panel with a brightness of 400 cd/m2 and 72% NTSC colour space coverage. Like the PixelBook, it has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover and can work with the PixelBook Pen stylus.

How Much is the Google Pixel Slate Tablet?

The entry level Celeron model starts at just $599 USD, while the Core m3 model starts at $799. The mid-range Core i5 option costs only a bit more at $999, while the high-end Core i7 version tops out at $1599 USD. All come with the same 48Wh battery with a 10 hour usage. The PixelBook Slate keyboard/cover attachment is available separately for $199. The PixelBook Pen on the other hand, costs $99 USD.