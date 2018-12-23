Google Chrome To Release Android ‘Preview’ Browser Feature

Google Chrome For Android

If you own an Android phone or tablet, the chances are that you regularly use the Google Chrome browser to do your internet searching. One of the biggest problems is, however, that while the Android version of the app is very good at what it does, it’s certainly a little clunkier than using a PC.

For example, navigating backwards and forwards through web pages can be a little tricky to do quickly and efficiently. Particularly if you’re searching for something that might come up with several suggestions. In a report via the Guardian, however, Google is planning to release a new update which should look to help improve this experience.

Preview Pop-Up

In the report, it is suggested that Google is planning on releasing a new version of their already popular (but rather invasive) ‘sneak peek’ feature. Users will now be able, via a small pop-up window to actively scroll through the webpage. With this, you can see, at a glance, whether it has the content you need. In other words, you can have a quick (and rough) view of the website without actually visiting it and changing your current page.

When Is It Out?

The feature has always been released for the ‘Canary’ test version of the browser. So far it seems to be being received relatively well by the community. While we do not have an exact release date as of yet, we can likely expect this update to come at some point in 2019. If this’ll help me mooch the internet on my phone, I approve!

What do you think? Do you like the sound of this update? Do you think it will improve browsing on a phone or tablet? – Let us know in the comments!