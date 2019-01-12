Google Claims Chrome AdBlock Has Improved Websites

Google Adblock

Last year, an update to the Google Chrome browser saw adblocking features added. While these did not specifically prevent adverts from appearing on websites, it did look to change those that did appear. An example of this would be that adverts with flashing lights or popups would no longer be displayed.

It seems that the initiative by the browser has proven to be very effective and not just for end users either. In a report via The Guardian, Google has reported that a significant number of websites have changed their adverts to ensure they comply with the feature.

Adoption Rate!

With Google Chrome having a current adoption rate of just under 70%, the Adblock feature clearly had quite a profound effect on websites. As such, with the company reporting that two-thirds of previous non-compliant websites now conform to the standards, the overall internet experience has been improved.

It should be noted that Google didn’t summarily make this decision. Their Adblock feature was based on recommendations from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Further Expansion

At present, the feature is currently only being available in Europe, America and Canada. Google has taken the opportunity to announce that it will be looking to release the update worldwide on July 9th. As above, the feature may not prevent all adverts from appearing. It is, at least, trying to make browsing a more pleasant experience.

What do you think? Do you use Chrome? In addition, do you think the Adblock is a useful feature? – Let us know in the comments!