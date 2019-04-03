Google Confirms Arrival of Pixel 4 via Android Open Source Project

Information Leaks Out from Google

The month of April is off to a flying start with an early leak regarding Google‘s Pixel 4. The upcoming smartphone is referenced directly via a new comment from the Android Open Source Project (via 9to5mac).

The plan was to first deploy this on Pixel 3 and make sure that everything actually works. Then move on to Pixel 4 and so on. If I had a Pixel 4 device, I probably wouldn’t have bothered with 4.9 in the first place

The comment comes directly from a Google employee working on the project, so it is a legitimate source. Furthermore, the comment suggests that not only is the Pixel 4 ready early, but it is already in some developers’ hands.

When is Pixel 4 Coming Out?

Google usually reveals Pixel phones around October, and they are likely to keep to this schedule this year again.

So far, rumours suggest that there will be two variants as usual, including a larger XL model. In addition, some speculate that these will have a notch-less display. Utilizing a similar design to Samsung‘s S10 with a punch hole camera. Some early renders show what these can possibly look like below: