Google Files Patent For A Gaming Controller

Google Games Controller

It’s not exactly a secret that Google is currently working on something in regards to the gaming market. A lot of the speculation has pointed towards the company launching their own ‘game streaming’ service which, in fairness, is a market that has a lot of potential which hasn’t come close to being met yet.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, we might have our first window into what their plans might be. An official patent has been filed by the company showing what can only be a games controller. It is, however, far more intriguing than just that!

What Is It For?

The most obvious answer is that this will be the controller used for their game streaming platform. The rabbit hole does, however, seemingly go a lot deeper than that.

You see, the patent application seemingly suggests a far more ‘universal’ purpose to the controller.

Universal Device?

The patent application suggests that this controller could potentially be used with multiple devices. This could mean TVs, tablets, mobile phones, PCs and even potentially Google’s own Streaming ‘console-like’ device. In other words, it’s a ‘universal’ controller. Certainly an interesting proposition!

In terms of the design itself, admittedly the patent doesn’t reveal much. The controller looks fairly standard and actually not too dissimilar to the Nintendo Gamepad.

This may, however, indicate that if not their streaming device, then a new controller might be set to hit the market shortly! Will it manage to surplant my PCs Xbox One controller? – We’ll have to wait and see! It has some big boots to fill though!

What do you think? Do you like the design? What do you think its primary use will be? In addition, what do you think its main purpose is? – Let us know in the comments!