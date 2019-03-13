Google Hires Jade Raymond for Gaming Project

Big Google Announcement Expected at GDC 2019

Canadian video game producer Jade Raymond is now working for Google. Raymond made the announcement herself via Twitter that she has been appointed VP. Understandably, without elaborating further for what project exactly.

I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP! — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 12, 2019

Raymond is the founder of Ubisoft Toronto and producer/co-designer of the Assassin’s Creed video game series. After leaving Ubisoft, she formed Motive Studios which became part of Electronic Arts. Furthermore, she is also the recipient of the New York Game Critics’ Andrew Yoon Legend award this year.

Rumours have been circulating that Google is going to have a massive announcement at the upcoming Game Developer Conference. Images of a controller was even discovered which could be part of the “Project Stream” service.

The company has attended GDC before in some capacity. Although this will be the first time they are holding a keynote.

When is GDC 2019 Taking Place?

The 2019 Game Developers Conference starts on Monday, March 18 and will last until Friday, March 22, 2019.

Google’s keynote will be on March 19, 10AM (Pacific Standard Time). The company has a teaser video hinting as to what their announcement will be. See if you can figure it out below.