Google Launches its Highly Informative COVID-19 Website

With current concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (or COVID-19 if you prefer) we’ve already seen a number of websites pop-up looking to offer us some useful information about it.

While it may have taken them some time to get their online ducks in a row, however, Google has just launched theirs and, in all honestly, it’s probably one of the best around at the moment! And not just because it tells you details about the virus!

Google Launches its COVID-19 Website

Google wasn’t exactly lightning quick in launching their website. It is, however, without a doubt one of the best around at the moment in terms of its overall functionality. While it does discuss the disease and what you can do to help prevent its spread, the best part is that it also acts as a gateway to a lot of related information and entertainment.

This includes:

Links to websites for education (helpful for those of us with children who are no longer at school)

Food advise and recipes

Exercise and meditation videos

Live updates with the latest news and information

It actually semi-reminds me of the early days of the internet where you’d have ‘home pages’ linking to all manner of interesting subjects!

Where Can I Check It Out?

In all honestly, out of all the Coronavirus (COVID-19) websites that have popped up, I think Google has really hit theirs out of the part and I’d thoroughly recommend you all check it out. I promise you’ll be clicking around it for at least 5-10 minutes.

You can visit the official Google COVID-19 awareness website via the link here! – Please share this with your friends and family!