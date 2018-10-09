Google Launches Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Smartphones

Google Pixel 3 Now Official

Google has launched their Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones during their Made By Google event in New York. Both feature the powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC. This processor has 4x Cortex A75 based Kryo 385 Gold at 2.8GHz and 4x Cortex A55 based Kryo 385 Silver at 1.76GHz. This is paired with an Adreno 630 GPU running at 7810MHz and 4GB of LPDDR4X.

The key difference between the two models comes down to screen and size. The Pixel 3 uses a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution, which translates to an 18:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 XL has a larger 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1440 resolution (18.5:9 aspect ratio). In terms of physical body size, the Pixel 3 measures 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm and weighs in at 148 grams. The Pixel 3 XL on the other hand measures 158 x 76.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 184 grams.

Other than the physical differences, the Pixel 3 XL also has the advantage of having a larger capacity battery. It has a 3430mAh battery compared to the Pixel 3’s 2915mAh.

Both phones share the rest of the specifications and features. This includes wireless Qi charging, USB-C IO, 802.11ac WiFi + BT 5.0 LE + NFC, IPX8 resistance and dual nano-SIM support. The two phones also have similar camera configurations. These involve a pair of 8MP modules with regular f/1.8 75° and wide angle f/2.2 97° FoV lenses.

How Much are These Pixel 3 Smartphones?

Google is offering the Pixel 3 in 64GB for $799 USD (£739) and 128GB for $899 USD (£839). As for the larger Pixel 3 XL, it starts at $899 USD for the 64GB version, while the top end 256GB capacity version costs $999 USD.

The company is also offering 6 months of YouTube Music premium with every purchase for a limited time.