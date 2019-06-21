Google Officially Calls It Quits On Tablets

Google Ends Tablet Production

With most homes owning at least one tablet-style device, it’s a very popular and highly competitive market. While most of the systems run on Googles Android software, however, the company itself has tried for several years now to carve itself a slice of the hardware market.

In a report via computerworld, however, Google has officially decided to call it quits on tablet hardware and has chosen to leave the market probably for good. Rest in Peace the Pixel Slate, we barely knew thee!

Why Are They Quitting?

Well, despite the release of their Pixel Slate tablet last year, the market response to it wasn’t very positive. While it was, in itself, a solid tablet, many criticised it for being a bit sluggish and certainly far chunkier than many of it’s competitors.

Speaking of which, it’s simply hard to ignore the fact that there are so many manufacturers (largely Asia based) who can mass produce generally decent tablets at amazingly low prices. For example, my current tablet of choice is the Chewi which were reviewed here!

The short answer is that while their Pixel Slate was decent, it simply wasn’t good enough to really cause any dent in the market. As such, they’re quitting now before they go too deeply down this rabbit hole.

It’s Not All Bad News

In announcing the decision, Google has committed to the continued support of existing Pixel Slate products and, in addition, also their Android operating system. As such, if you do own one of their tablets, don’t worry. You are not getting cut loose! In addition, they have also emphasised their continued work in the creation of laptop hardware.

If you were, on the other hand, really looking forward to seeing the Pixel Slate 2, we’re sorry, but it’s not happening.

What do you think? Did you own a Google tablet? Surprised at the next? – Let us know in the comments!