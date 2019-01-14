Google Officially Discontinues the Chromecast Audio Device

R.I.P. Chromecast Audio 2015-2019

Google first introduced the Chromecast Audio back in 2015 along with their 2nd Gen Chromecast device. Although both items look similar, the main difference is that one uses a 3.5 mm jack/mini-TOSLINK socket instead of an HDMI. While it is strictly for audio listening, Google was hoping that it would attract audiophiles with its support for 96 KHz/24-bit lossless audio playback.

The company provides the following statement via Android Police:

Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio. We have therefore stopped manufacturing our Chromecast Audio products. We will continue to offer assistance for Chromecast Audio devices, so users can continue to enjoy their music, podcasts and more.

The move makes sense considering the increasing amount of devices with Chromecast built in. Google has also added features like multi-room audio to their 3rd gen Chromecast. So having a separate device becomes redundant.

Can You Still Buy the Google Chromecast Audio Now?

Despite the discontinuation, some stores are still carrying the product for as low as $15 ($20 CAD). This is a significant price drop from the original $35 MSRP. Although don’t expect it to last long. NewEgg US still had it via 3rd party earlier and it has now since sold out.

It is also still available directly from Google’s own online store. Although it is at the full $45 MSRP.