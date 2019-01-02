Google Publishes Several How-To Videos for the Pixel Slate

Get More Out of Your Device

Google announced the Pixel Slate tablet three months ago and have only begun selling it before the 2018 holiday season. In order to promote it further, they have now published several videos showcasing the device’s capabilities.

The 290.9 x 202 x 7mm device combines an x86 SoC with the Chrome operating system, ditching Android for their own home brew OS. Teaming up with Intel allows Google to offer a more powerful Pixel Slate. In fact users can choose entry level models with a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For more power users, they can opt for an Intel Core i7 version with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Options in between include a Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as a Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

What Can You Do with the Google Pixel Slate?

As for what users can actually do with these devices is what the new videos are for. The first one starts with the basics, showing how to use the touch screen. This 12.3-inch display has a resolution of 3000 x 2000 with a brightness of 400 cd/m2 and 72% NTSC colour space coverage. Furthermore, the Gorilla Glass 5 cover ensures it won’t crack with day-to-day use.

The next video is how to use the optional Pixelbook Pen. It is available separately for $99 USD.

The third video is probably the most important one for most users. It covers the basic need of every tablet to get Apps.

The fourth how-to is about getting the most out of the Pixel Slate keyboard.

Having a powerful processor means users will be able to handle more workloads simultaneously. Which is where the fifth how-to video comes in as it covers multi tasking.

There are only five videos so far, but check the Made by Google YouTube channel in case they upload more later on.

How Much is the Google Pixel Slate Tablet?

The entry level Celeron model starts at just $599 USD, while the Core m3 model starts at $799. The mid-range Core i5 option costs only a bit more at $999, while the high-end Core i7 version tops out at $1599 USD. All come with the same 48Wh battery with a 10 hour usage. The PixelBook Slate keyboard/cover attachment is available separately for $199. The PixelBook Pen on the other hand, costs $99 USD.