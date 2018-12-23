Google Quietly Introduces In-Browser ‘Paint’ Application

Google Canvas

For many years now, one of the best ways to crudely create an image on a computer has been via the Microsoft Paint application. Yes, I must admit, despite the popularity and functionality of programs such as Photoshop, Paint is still very much a going concern for me. It’s perhaps something to do with the fact that at my age, Photoshop just seems too confusing.

It seems, however, that Google has now given users the opportunity to create their very own in-browser doodles.

Browser Based Paint!

Google Canvas, which is available on any browser that supports ‘WebAssembly’ has been released. The program gives users a very basic ‘paint-like’ user interface with 4 different brushes, a colour pallet and an eraser. With the use of a Google account though, you can both save your creations and share them with other people.

How Can I Try It Out?

As above, Google hasn’t exactly made much of a song and dance about this release. You can, however, check it out by visiting the following link ‘ https://canvas.apps.chrome/ ‘. You can, alternatively, click the link here!

It might not be much, but I’m sure this will give you more than a little entertainment or, at the very least, a new way to occupy your time online.

What do you think? Are you going to give it a try? – Let us know in the comments!