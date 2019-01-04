Google Report Reveals $23 Billion Stashed In Tax Havens

/ 4 hours ago

google

Google Has $23 Billion In Tax Havens

With its technology, software and a vast number of products behind it, it’s hardly any surprise that Google (or strictly speaking, it’s parent company Alphabet) earns an exceptionally large amount of money each year. With large earnings, however, come taxes as most self-employed people will be finding out this month.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, it has been revealed that Google has been employing some rather creative accounting. Creative enough, in fact, that the company has a reported $23 billion held in overseas tax haven bank accounts.

Illegal? No – Ethical? Hmm

We should note that this practice is hardly uncommon and is not, strictly speaking, illegal. It does require money to be moved about rather a lot, but if done correctly, it does mean that you can legally avoid paying the amount of tax that your business probably should. It is, for example, something the Apple has skirted around for many years.

At the very least, however, the practice is certainly a little unethical. As such, when the $23 billion figure was revealed, it has raised more than a few eyebrows.google spy

It Will Probably Continue

Despite the fact that the specific amount has come to light, it may be just a small drop in the ocean. It is believed that Google currently has about $60 billion that has yet to re-enter the companies base in the United States. Such matters do, however, create a lot of chagrin for those of us who pay their tax honestly.

What do you think? Are you surprised at the amount? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results