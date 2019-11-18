Google Stadia (Finally) Getting More Launch Games

I really can’t help but feel Google is so far off the mark with their Stadia launch. I’m happy to be proven wrong though. For starters, they said it would only have 12 titles at launch, which is a bit drab in today’s market. Microsoft is plodding along with xCloud and a HUGE range of over 50 games for that. PlayStation Now has hundreds of games right now and it’s pretty cheap too. So Google really has to step up this time.

Fortunately, they’ve revealed an additional ten games for the platform. That gives us a more modest 22 titles to pick from, including the recent Football Manager 2020, and NBA 2K2020 (albeit, that one sucks).

Google Stadia

Now, I really do want this thing to work out well, I really do. I reviewed the original OnLive years back and have somewhat been a regular of game streaming ever since. Of course, OnLive is dead now, Sony snapped up that one for their own streaming service. It has come a long way, and I’m hoping to see some improvements from Google.

4K, HDR, 60 FPS, surround sound and more will be available to gamers through a streaming service for gaming. No big console, no powerful and expensive computer to purchase. That means gamers could enjoy flagship gaming at bargain prices. So, let’s see what games we have!

Already Announced Games

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection (free with Stadia Pro subscription)

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown (free with Stadia Pro subscription)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

New Games Added

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

What is it Available?

The Google Stadia is set to launch tomorrow, on November 19th 2019! Will you be grabbing one, have you pre-ordered, or are you not bothered? Let us know!