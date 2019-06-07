Google Stadia Price, Release Date & Game Details Announced

Google Stadia

With the release of the Google Stadia, the media giant is looking to bring some competition to the game streaming market which, at the time of writing, is surprisingly still very much up for grabs. You, essentially, have the Nvidia shield and… that’s about it!

Following an official press conference ahead of E3, however, Google has revealed a number of details surrounding the Stadia including its price, release date and what we can expect in terms of gaming.

What Do We Know?

Ok, so starting off with the big one, how much will it cost? Well, Google has indicated that the Stadia will retail for a price in the region of £119. For American customers, expect something around $129.

In a report via PCGamesN, the main release, the ‘founders edition’ (yes, that’s the name they’ve chosen) will include a Chromecast Ultra, the Stadia Controller, Destiny 2, and a three month subscription to their gaming platform.

In terms of game release, Google didn’t go into huge detail. We know that Destiny 2 will be included as part of the main package, but as for other games? We’re still a little in the dark. They did, however, confirm that on release the platform will have at least 30 games ready to play. We can, at least, confirm the following;

Doom

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XV

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Performance

The subscription package will cost around £8.99 and will allow players both access to the gaming catalogue and also the option to steam in 4K resolution (at 60FPS). A subscription isn’t, however, necessarily required and games can be purchased individually if the user wishes.

Anyway you decide to approach this, however, having a decent internet connection is a must with Google recommending a minimum of 10mbps.

It has, however, been suggested that a watered-down ‘free’ version may be made available in 2020 for any device (well, any reasonably tech savvy device) which has Google Chrome installed.

When Is It Going To Be Released?

Although a specific date has not been announced, a November release has been confirmed for the system. With pre-orders now open on the ‘Founders Edition’ release, it’s certainly going to be curious to see how this is received by the community.

As we said earlier, the market in game streaming devices is remarkably light and extremely noncompetitive at the moment. As such, if Google can get out of the doors early, and successfully, this could prove to give them a huge advantage. Particularly when other companies like Microsoft finally decide to throw their hat into the ring.

What do you think? Are you considering buying a Google Stadia? – Let us know in the comments!