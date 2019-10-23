Google Warns Stadia Pre-Orders May Not Arrive on Launch Day

With it being less than a month now until the release of the Google Stadia I must admit that while it has my attention, I am sitting on the fence before I make any decisions surrounding it. It does, however, seem pretty clear that many people are willing to take a swing at this release with pre-orders of both the original Founders and later Premiere edition already being sold-out.

If you are one of those who did pre-order, however, despite the November 19th launch date, it seems that you may not necessarily be able to actually play the system on that date. Why? Well, put simply, Google may not have actually posted it to you by then.

That’s a wrap! Stadia Founder’s Edition has completely sold out. We can’t wait to welcome all of our Founders to play Stadia on November 19.



Stadia Premiere Edition is now available for pre-order in all launch countries. Get yours today > https://t.co/FvgaT3vE15 pic.twitter.com/7Zo952wVDv — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) 22 October 2019

Google Stadia

In a report via The Verge, despite the streaming system being confirmed for release on November 19th, Google is essentially going to be posting them on a ‘first come’ basis.

In other words, those who were some of the first to pre-order the original Founders Edition systems will be the most likely to have theirs arrive on November 19th. For those, however, who came in late (particularly in regards to the Premiere Edition) it’s possible that your system may not arrive until several days later.

What Do We Think?

Despite a number of reservations, the Google Stadia is placing a very strong (and perhaps most importantly, early) stake in the home streaming console market. Admittedly, the jury is still out as to whether this will truly represent the future of gaming. With such a large amount of popularity surrounding this launch, however, it would be a pity if Google had a rocky launch simply due to poor logistics. Albeit, all of those who pre-ordered are assured their systems will arrive before the end of November.

For those of you who will remain on the fence, however, the good news is that Google will make the ‘Stadia’ platform available via the Chrome browser at some point in 2020.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!