Google Warns Windows 7 Chrome Users To Update Immediately!

Google Warns Of “Serious” Windows 7 Bug

Despite Microsoft’s best efforts, there is still a remarkably high number of people clinging to Windows 7 rather than making the update to 10. With the operating system having less than a year of official support left, however, users are, sooner or later, going to have to make a decision.

In a report via the BBC, however, it might be just as well that the operating system is still supported as Google has reported the discovery of a “serious” bug within the operating system that has existed since it launched in 2009.

What Is It?

Google clearly hasn’t gone into the specifics of the bug for fear of spreading it before it’s fixed. They have, however, confirmed that the issue seems to lie in a combination of errors. These appear in both the operating system and their Chrome internet browser. This is suspected to only potentially affect the Windows 32-bit operating system. They could not, how ever, rule out the potential for the 64-bit edition.

The exploit is reportedly being “actively used” to access machines and Google even posted on social media – “Seriously, update your Chrome installs… like right this minute.”

With a warning as stark as that, I wouldn’t waste any time!

Closing The Loophole!

Google has already issued the update and, as above, they are urgently recommending that any Windows 7 user should apply the update immediately. Microsoft has, in addition, acknowledged the issue and will patch ‘their end’ accordingly in the near future.

This does, however, highlight one of the major problems of what may happen when support ends. With no official support, Microsoft wouldn’t be ‘over a barrel’ to fix this. Windows 7 users should start bearing factors like this in mind!

For information on how to update your Chrome browser, you can visit the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!