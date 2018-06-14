Google’s Pixelbooks to Support Windows 10 in the Future

Running Windows 10 on Pixelbooks will be possible.

Chrome OS has its uses, and it’s actually quite a simple and useful platform for day-to-day tasks. It’s true that it mostly relies on an active internet connection, but the great news is that Google’s Pixelbooks might soon be able to support dual-boot with Windows 10 as well. The news was plucked from a series of recent code updates in the Chromium codebase, which reference WHCK and HLK. These stand for Windows Hardware Certification Kit and Windows Hardware Lab Kit. Therefore, Google might be testing its hardware in order to see if it complies with Microsoft’s Hardware Compatibility Program.

Would Microsoft be ok with this?

Well, Microsoft was working on a Chrome OS competitor at some point, but it doesn’t look like Windows 10 S is happening anytime soon. Therefore, it shouldn’t really be a problem to have Pixelbooks running Microsoft’s software. If Google does go through with this move, the demand for Pixelbooks might increase sharply. This would also bode well for Microsoft, as its OS would make its way on even more laptops.

If the Pixelbook ends up supporting Windows 10, would you consider purchasing one in the near future, or would you rather stick with classic notebooks?