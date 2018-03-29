GoPro Introduces Entry-Level Hero Camera for $199

Budget Action GoPro Hero Cam Minus 4K

Keeping a promise he made several months ago, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman has announce the launch of a new entry-level Hero camera. For just $199, the new Hero forgoes certain features found on its more expensive siblings. It lacks 4K support for example, capping out at 1440p @ 60 fps. That means no super-slow-motion footage for this camera.

Its camera also gets a downgrade to make the price cut. Down from 12mp to 10, and has one burst shooting mode (10 fps) with a one-time lapse setting of 0.5 seconds per shot. The device also uses the older Ambarella chip instead of the Hero 6 Black GP1.

As for what features it does inherit, the entry-level model keeps the 2-inch touchscreen, has voice control and is water-proof up to 30 feet. It also has the digital video stabilization so it can capture some very good footage despite the older hardware. Most importantly, it shares the same body as the Hero 5 and 6. Which means users can use the same accessories and mounts without spending extra.

When is This New GoPro Hero Available for Purchase?

The new entry-level GoPro Hero camera is available now for $199 USD. It simply goes by the name “Hero”. The company intends to release more options later this year, including new form factors.