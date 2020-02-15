Got a Spare $430,000? – Nintendo PlayStation Goes on Sale

Back in the 16-bit era of gaming, there was something of a trend (and rush) to build CD-ROM adaptors/expansions for consoles. Admittedly, this never happened for the Super Nintendo and what ended-up on the Sega Megadrive was (both in terms of user reactions and sales) a massive disappointment.

It was, however, known for a long time that Nintendo and Sony entered into a partnership looking to develop a CD-ROM based console. More so, that a prototype was created.

Now, anyone familiar with their gaming will know that the deal never saw completion. It did, in fact, directly lead to Sony just launching their own PlayStation console. And the rest, as they say, is history.

For many years though, the ‘Nintendo PlayStation’ was one of the biggest subjects of rumour and speculation. It wasn’t, however, until a couple of years ago that one of these prototype models finally popped into existence.

With it now considered being one of the rarest systems available, if you have a spare $430,000, you can look to own one for yourself!

Nintendo PlayStation Goes on Auction

Following a post on ‘Heritage Auctions’, you can now place a bid to have and own your very own (complete) Nintendo PlayStation. Taking the buyers premium into consideration, however, it will cost you at least $420,000-$430,000. With it having a ‘secret’ bidding process, lord knows what the current top offer is.

This would (at least to my knowledge (and presuming it does sell)) make it one of the most expensive pieces of gaming memorabilia ever sold.

What Do We Think?

With at least one person believed to have offered the minimum $350,000 bid, it seems likely that this console is going to be sold. Sadly, however, after checking my bank balance, it doesn’t look like I’m going to be the owner of this. Albeit, I’d probably have a hard time running this past my wife. You know, considering I already have a cupboard full of ancient gaming systems.

If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out the official auction website via the link here!

What do you think? Would you like to own this piece of gaming history? In addition, how much do you think it will sell for? – Let us know in the comments!