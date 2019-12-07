Grab a Free Gaming Chair with your MSI Optix Monitor
Mike Sanders / 54 mins ago
Are you in the market for a new monitor for your PC? If so, you’re probably shopping around to see what some of the best deals you can get are. Well, if you haven’t considered the MSI Optix MPG341CQR monitor yet, then you may want to.
As part of their latest promotion, MSI is offering anyone who purchases the monitor (through qualifying stores) the opportunity to also get the MSI MAG CH110 gaming chair (worth £329) for free!
MSI Offers a Free Gaming Chair with Optix MPG341CQR Monitor
So, I suppose at this point you want to know more about the monitor and if, on the whole, the deal is worth it? Well, this is a very high-specification design and does carry a pretty hefty price tag. Considering that you get a £329 gaming chair for free with it, however, it does look like a significantly tastier proposition.
- 34″ MSI Optix MPG341CQR
- Curved Ultra-Wide Quad HD
- 144Hz FreeSync Monitor
For more information on the monitor, you can check out the official website via the link here!
As for the gaming chair itself, well, MSI are not skimping here offering what can only be called a premium-level product.
- Complete steel frame support
- XXL seating with highly breathable molded foam
- Quality carbon fiber leather surface
- Meticulous embroidery of dragon pattern
- 180° fully reclinable backrest
- 4D Multi-Adjustable Armrests and seat
- Certified Class 4 Gas Lift piston
- 5-star steel chair base design
- Incredibly smooth and silent PU casters
- Ergonomic headrest pillow and lumbar support cushion
For more information on the gaming chair, you can check out the official website via the link here!
Where Can I Check the Deal Out?
At the time of writing, we’re not entirely certain as to who will qualify for this free gaming chair. Specifically, in regards to whether this is a UK only promotion or not. You can, however, check out the links below for more details.
- Scan – £868.98 – Check out the link here!
- LaptopsDirect – £869.98 – Check out the link here!
- Box – £869.00 – Check out the link here!
- eBuyer – The product isn’t live yet on their website, but you can check them out via the link here!
What do you think? Is this a pretty impressive deal? Are you going to check it out? – Let us know in the comments!