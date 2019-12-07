Grab a Free Gaming Chair with your MSI Optix Monitor

Are you in the market for a new monitor for your PC? If so, you’re probably shopping around to see what some of the best deals you can get are. Well, if you haven’t considered the MSI Optix MPG341CQR monitor yet, then you may want to.

As part of their latest promotion, MSI is offering anyone who purchases the monitor (through qualifying stores) the opportunity to also get the MSI MAG CH110 gaming chair (worth £329) for free!

MSI Offers a Free Gaming Chair with Optix MPG341CQR Monitor

So, I suppose at this point you want to know more about the monitor and if, on the whole, the deal is worth it? Well, this is a very high-specification design and does carry a pretty hefty price tag. Considering that you get a £329 gaming chair for free with it, however, it does look like a significantly tastier proposition.

34″ MSI Optix MPG341CQR

Curved Ultra-Wide Quad HD

144Hz FreeSync Monitor

For more information on the monitor, you can check out the official website via the link here!

As for the gaming chair itself, well, MSI are not skimping here offering what can only be called a premium-level product.

Complete steel frame support

XXL seating with highly breathable molded foam

Quality carbon fiber leather surface

Meticulous embroidery of dragon pattern

180° fully reclinable backrest

4D Multi-Adjustable Armrests and seat

Certified Class 4 Gas Lift piston

5-star steel chair base design

Incredibly smooth and silent PU casters

Ergonomic headrest pillow and lumbar support cushion

For more information on the gaming chair, you can check out the official website via the link here!

Where Can I Check the Deal Out?

At the time of writing, we’re not entirely certain as to who will qualify for this free gaming chair. Specifically, in regards to whether this is a UK only promotion or not. You can, however, check out the links below for more details.

What do you think? Is this a pretty impressive deal? Are you going to check it out? – Let us know in the comments!