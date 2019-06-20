Grand Theft Auto VI – What We Know So Far

Grand Theft Auto VI

Without a doubt, one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet is the Grand Theft Auto series. With it being nearly 6 years now since the last official instalment was released, attention has been turning to what the next game may bring and, perhaps more pointedly, when it will be released.

We have, therefore, taken the time to compile all of the latest news, rumours, speculation and gossip in one place for you. Namely, right here! – It is our intention to regularly update this article. So for all the latest GTA 6 news, be sure to have this in your bookmarks!

Is It Happening?

Ok, so this is a rather obvious question, but we might as well start at the beginning. So, are they making a GTA 6? The short answer is yes. In fact, Rockstar Games first confirmed the existence of GTA 6 back in 2015. As such, we can at least speculate that the game has now been in development for around 4 years now.

This was seemingly categorically confirmed when in April 2019, a developer looking for work listed the game on his official resumé. Now, admittedly, he may have done this simply to draw a bit of attention. Not a bad tactic for a CV in my opinion. The person in question, however, namely Mr Bibin Michael, is known to have worked at Rockstar. He is also credited within Red Dead Redemption 2. As such, he is a credible source and does seem to confirm that Grand Theft Auto 6 is underway! Not that, as above, we really needed to be told that!

What Do We Know So Far?

In terms of confirmed details about the game? Very little indeed. Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive run a very tight ship when it comes to their video games. We were in a similar position prior to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. Remember how practically nothing was known beyond the screenshots and trailers released?

There are, however, some things that we are aware of surrounding the development of the game. For example, as per the earlier mention of a CV appearing, we know that work is currently well underway on the project and has been since at least 2016. After this point, however, (at least at the time of writing) we have to enter the realms of rumour and speculation.

Rumour 1 – Location

One of the earliest rumours to be announced for GTA 6 was that it would have a Miami location or, at the very least, a city ‘based upon’ Miami. This has even gone as far as to say that the game may even include international travel with Florida and Cuba both cited (and making sense given their reasonably close proximity).

The chances of a return to London (which was talked about in the very early days of the announcement) seem, however, more than a little unlikely.

Rumour 2 – When Is It Out?

We again enter the realms of speculation over what will probably be the most contested point. Well, at least until Rockstar actually comes out and confirms it. The short version is, however, that we shouldn’t anticipate this gaming release for several years to come.

Most indications are saying that any release before the next generation of consoles (the PS5 and Xbox Two(?)) is practically impossible. So, with both of those expected to land in late 2020, we can at least (in theory) rule that year out.

2022 has often been cited as the likely release date and that does make some sense. Admittedly, it’s more than a little disappointing to see that ultimately 9 years will (probably) pass between this and the prior release. There is, however, some good news. Take-Two did confirm that after GTA 6, there should be shorter development cycles between releases. Good for then, but not so great right now!

So, at the risk of being proven wrong. Writing this now in 2019. We expect that GTA 6 will release in 2022. We will, however, happily take 2020 please Rockstar!

Rumour 3 – PlayStation Exclusive?

One of the more interesting pieces of speculation was a rumour that Sony was looking to purchase Take-Two Interactive. This is believed to be a response to Microsoft’s (slow and steady) acquisition of various developers and gaming IPs.

The filter down of such a deal would likely see, at least initially on launch, Grand Theft Auto VI releasing as a Sony console exclusive. Not exactly great news for PC or Xbox owners.

Fortunately, however, we have a lot of doubt that this rumour is true. Admittedly, Sony might be one of the few companies with both the cash and motivation. Based on the success (and huge sales they’re still seeing with GTA V). However, I can’t imagine that Take-Two is a motivated seller. It could happen, but I wouldn’t count on it!

Beware of Hoaxes!

As with any game of this nature, there is going to be a lot of misinformation floating around the internet. For example, around a year ago a video emerged on the internet which claimed to be from Rockstar proporting to a 2019 release date.

The video has since been deleted (which may be the best indication of all). Let’s just say though, that a 2019 release date for GTA 6 looks slightly less likely than your chances of winning the lottery! Until there is something official and concrete. Such as a E3 2020 teaser trailer. The short answer is to treat anything you ‘hear’ with a healthy dose of cynicism. Well, except what you just heard here, of course!

