Graphics Card Prices May Drop As Shipments Fall By 40%

Graphics Card Prices Might Be Set To Fall As Mining Demand Drops

In the last year, the whole cryptocurrency rollercoaster has seen a lot of ups and downs. While they might have been great for those who dabbled in the markets, for us mere mortals who simply wanted to upgrade our systems, it’s been hard. Particularly for those of us who have been desperately seeking an upgrade to our graphics card.

Based on the cryptocurrency boom, we have seen some graphics card prices increase by anything up to 40% from launch and on average an increase of about 25% overall.

There is, however, a light at the end of the tunnel. In a report via PCGamesN, it appears that a massive drop in mining component shipments might see GPU prices set to tumble. Is it, therefore, time to hold on just a little longer before than update?

Should I continue to wait before I upgrade?

Since the boom stated we have always recommended that if you could wait, do it. At this point though, things have already started to get a tiny bit more sensible. As such, if the report is accurate and there is a downturn in the mining trends, then GPU prices could indeed tumble. In the report it suggests 40% and I think that’s a little optimistic. A 20% drop, however, would get even top end cards back in an achievable bracket.

If you are looking, we’d suggest to just hang on a little longer. It’s not a guarantee, so don’t blame us if the prices go up again, but come Summer things could be a lot rosier.

What do you think? Will graphics card prices drop? Are you planning an upgrade to your system? In addition, what card/s do you have your eye on? – Let us know in the comments!

