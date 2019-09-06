Greedfall PC Requirements and Combat Trailer Released

The official PC system requirements for Greedfall are here at last. The good news for those planning to play it is that it’s not too demanding. You can go back to an AMD FX-6300 with just 8GB of RAM and be fine here. If you’re on older Nvidia hardware, a GTX 660 or equivalent should do just fine.

However, a more powerful (but still fairly tame) i5-4690 or the FX-8300 is recommended. So basically, any modern quad-core should be fine. Even the lower-end Ryzen CPUs should smash through this.

The recommended GPU is a GTX 980 or RX 590, although I can’t imagine an RX 480 would be that much different really. Also, it needs an internet connection, not a clue why though…

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 (3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz)

Intel Core i5-3450 (3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: 2 GB, GeForce GTX 660/Radeon HD 7870

2 GB, GeForce GTX 660/Radeon HD 7870 Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Additional Notes: INTERNET CONNECTION REQUIRED FOR GAME ACTIVATION

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits) Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 (3.5 GHz)/AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz)

Intel Core i5-4690 (3.5 GHz)/AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 980 / Radeon RX 590

4 GB, GeForce GTX 980 / Radeon RX 590 Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Additional Notes: INTERNET CONNECTION REQUIRED FOR GAME ACTIVATION

Release Date

Greedfall launches on September 10th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.