Green Man Gaming Launches its Spring Sale!

5 hours ago
It’s Easter Weekend and I’m sure you’ve all got some big plans to enjoy your time off! It is, therefore, a pity that with the sun shining they’re all mostly ruined as we have to stay at home. And yes, you do need to stay at home! Be safe people! So… How about a little gaming?

Well, in something that might provide you with an excellent way to spend your time, Green Man Gaming has just announced its Spring Sale with some big discounts to be found on some brand new AAA PC-titles!

Green Man Gaming Spring Sale!

Offering big discounts on games both old and (very) new, there’s undoubtedly going to be something to tempt you here. So, what’s on offer? Well, here are some of our highlights!

What Do We Think?

If you haven’t bought Resident Evil 3 yet, then this is the cheapest we’ve seen it on PC so far and, if we’re being honest, while it’s an amazing game, it’s not worth anything close to the MSRP. For this price though, it seems like a solid deal.

What do you think though? Which do you think is the best deal in this sale? Are you going to grab any gaming bargains? – Let us know in the comments!

