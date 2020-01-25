Launching earlier this week, Temtem (despite being an early-access release) is providing to be hugely popular with the gaming community. If you’re not aware of Temtem (which I’ll admit, I wasn’t until a few weeks ago) it is effectively a Pokemon-style game where you roam the world looking to complete quests, battle other trainers and, of course, tame Temtem. All, I might add, while in an MMO setting with a clear emphasis being placed on teamwork!

With the game officially launching for sale on January 21st, however, with a price of £27.99, this was rather on the high-side of things. Particularly for an early access title. As such, I have been holding fire on getting a copy myself.

If you too have been sitting on the fence ready to pounce though, then I have excellent news! Green Man Gaming, one of the biggest names in online gaming retail, is offering you a pretty healthy discount on the title!

Green Man Gaming Offers Big Temtem Discount!

With the game being launched on Steam only a few days ago, it does have to be on there for at least another 3 weeks before it can be bundled in any sales. In other words, it’s not going to happen directly on the platform for a while.

Using the code ‘UPCOMING18’ on Green Man Gaming will, however, get you roughly £5 knocked off the price bringing it down to a (very friendly) £22.95 ($28.69).

We should note, for the sake of clarity, that this copy of the game is for the PC version, but once purchased, it can be activated on your Steam account.

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

Firstly, you need to visit the official Green Man Gaming website and access the ‘Temtem’ product page. You can do that via the link here! – Once there, either create (or log into) your account, put the game in your basket, and at the checkout apply the code “UPCOMING18”. Et Voila! You have a nicely discounted copy of Temtem (probably) ready to purchase!

This code does, incidentally, work on a number of other ‘upcoming’ releases. So if you feel like a spending spree, you might want to try it out on those games too!

The only factor that might give you some difficulty is that, since this is the first discount sale on the game, their supplies have been going in and out of stock. Having ordered my copy earlier today, however, I didn’t have any problems and, hopefully, you won’t either!

I look forward to us battling our Temtem’s!

What do you think? Have you been playing Temtem? Are you going to grab this discounted copy? – Let us know in the comments!