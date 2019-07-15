GRID System Requirements Revealed—Recommends GTX1080

The GRID racing game series from Codemasters is due out in a few months. For now, the company has finally revealed the official PC system requirements. Although the minimum necessary is quite lax, the recommended hardware appears quite steep. In fact, it recommends at least a GTX 1080.

Can My System Run GRID Autosport (2019)?

See the list below for the full minimum and recommended hardware list:

Minimum Requirements

OS: 64 bit Version of Windows 10

64 bit Version of Windows 10 Processor: Intel i3 2130 / AMD FX4300

Intel i3 2130 / AMD FX4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GT 640 / HD7750

Nvidia GT 640 / HD7750 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Recommended Requirements

OS: 64 bit Version of Windows 10

64 bit Version of Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5 8600k / AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Intel i5 8600k / AMD Ryzen 5 2600x Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / RX590

Nvidia GTX 1080 / RX590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Why Do You Need a GTX 1080?

The steep recommended hardware is most likely due to the new EGO engine which requires DirectX 12. While the minimum is often for running the game at 720p at minimum settings, the recommended settings is for optimal gameplay for either 1080p at 60fps.

Considering the space requirement also needs at least 100GB, we can expect high-resolution textures which need a lot of VRAM. Interestingly, F1 2019 only recommends at least a GTX 1660 Ti, although it recommends an RX 590 equivalent.

This suggests that GRID will most likely have NVIDIA-exclusive features such as RTX enhancements. After all, NVIDIA has opened up these features to non-RTX video cards.

Codemasters also plans to release a version of the game on the Nintendo Switch. See the trailer for that below:

When is This Game Coming Out?

Originally slated for September 2019, it now has an October 10, 2019 release date.