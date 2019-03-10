Grim Dawn: Forgotten Gods Expansion Arrives on March 27th
Ron Perillo / 4 hours ago
More Action RPG from Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment is announcing the launch date for the Grim Dawn expansion Forgotten Gods. This is the fourth DLC and second story-mode expansion, currently on schedule for launch on March 27th.
This DLC adds a new game mode, facing off against Cairn’s foes in an unstable reality called the ‘Shattered Realm’. There is also a new class mastery called the Oathkeeper. This combines with the other masteries, bringing the total count now to 36
There is also going to be a new massive story chapter, new environments, hundreds of new items and more.
To help fans compare features to the base game and Ashes of Malmouth, Crate provides the following chart:
How Much is the Forgotten Gods Expansion?
The game DLC will arrive on March 27th for $15.99 USD. This requires the Grim Dawn base game, as well as the Ashes of Malmouth DLC.
Can My System Run Grim Dawn: Forgotten Gods?
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows XP / Windows Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10
- Processor: x86 compatible 2.3GHz or faster processor (Intel 2nd generation core i-series or equivalent)
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: 512MB NVIDIA GeForce 6800 series or ATI Radeon X800 series or better
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 5 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card
- Additional Notes: 4GB of memory is required to host multiplayer games
Recommended Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 / Windows 10
- Processor: x86 compatible 3.2GHz or faster processor (Intel 4th generation core i-series or better)
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1.5GB NVIDIA GeForce 500 series or ATI Radeon 6000 series or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 5 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 4GB of memory is recommended to host multiplayer games