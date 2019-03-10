Grim Dawn: Forgotten Gods Expansion Arrives on March 27th

More Action RPG from Crate Entertainment

Crate Entertainment is announcing the launch date for the Grim Dawn expansion Forgotten Gods. This is the fourth DLC and second story-mode expansion, currently on schedule for launch on March 27th.

This DLC adds a new game mode, facing off against Cairn’s foes in an unstable reality called the ‘Shattered Realm’. There is also a new class mastery called the Oathkeeper. This combines with the other masteries, bringing the total count now to 36

There is also going to be a new massive story chapter, new environments, hundreds of new items and more.

To help fans compare features to the base game and Ashes of Malmouth, Crate provides the following chart:

How Much is the Forgotten Gods Expansion?

The game DLC will arrive on March 27th for $15.99 USD. This requires the Grim Dawn base game, as well as the Ashes of Malmouth DLC.

Can My System Run Grim Dawn: Forgotten Gods?

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows XP / Windows Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10



Processor: x86 compatible 2.3GHz or faster processor (Intel 2nd generation core i-series or equivalent)



Memory: 2 GB RAM



Graphics: 512MB NVIDIA GeForce 6800 series or ATI Radeon X800 series or better



DirectX: Version 9.0c



Storage: 5 GB available space



Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card



Additional Notes: 4GB of memory is required to host multiplayer games

Recommended Requirements