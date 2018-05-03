Grim Fandango Cast To Appear At E3 For Its 20th Anniversary

Grim Fandango Cast To Reunite at E3

Many consider Grim Fandango to be one of the greatest adventure games ever made. Released in 1998, it, unfortunately, suffered from a bad case of timing. Despite the genres, massive popularity in the mid-90’s, towards the end of the decade popularity fell like a stone. This was, in no small part, due to the emergence of online first person shooter games. As such, despite critical acclaim, the game was a commercial bust.

Many have since credited its failure for the reason why Lucasarts decided to get out of gaming.

With a remaster releasing just a couple years ago though, popularity for the game is still strong. Even with those who are only just recently discovering it. As such, fans will be delighted to hear that in a report via PcGamesN, the cast of the game will be reuniting at this years E3 to celebrate the games 20th anniversary and to read extracts from the script.

What about a sequel?

Like many Lucasarts games, people will inevitably ask about a sequel and this reuniting will certainly stoke those rumors again. While I would love to see a sequel, I think there are more than a few obstacles in the way. Firstly, if a sequel to Grim Fandango is announced, it will almost certainly draw more questions about the other games. Full Throttle 2 being a prime example. Secondly, the game ended rather well, so if a sequel was made, it’s doubtful that Manny would be returning as the protagonist. Thirdly, the adventure game market still hasn’t ever really recovered. At least, not in terms of AAA levels.

I’m not poo-pooing it entirely, but personally, I’ll be happy just seeing the gang back together. Particularly Glottis.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Grim Fandango? – Let us know in the comments!