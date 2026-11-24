There was never any doubt that GTA 6 was going to be a phenomenon. However, the reception of Rockstar Games’ title has been outstanding, both in terms of its impact and sales. In the first case, the game managed to debut with an almost perfect score on Metacritic, while sales have been just as impressive, with estimates suggesting that the game has sold more than 50 million copies.

The game’s launch has broken a record within PlayStation. As Sony pointed out through the official PlayStation Blog, GTA 6 has become the biggest launch in history across any of its platforms.

GTA 6 Becomes the Biggest Game Launch on Any PlayStation Console

According to the data shared by the company, Rockstar Games’ title has managed to bring together a total of 39 million unique players on PlayStation alone. What’s more, it has also broken the record for the highest number of concurrent players on the platform, surpassing the records set by multiplayer, free-to-play, and single-player games.

The numbers for GTA 6 on PlayStation are absolutely crazy. PlayStation stated that players had already reached 683 million hours played in the game. However, this is not the only remarkable figure in terms of gameplay. According to Sony’s estimates, on launch day, players spent an average of 17.4 hours exploring the State of Leonida.

In other words, the average suggests that during its launch, people did nothing but sleep and play the game.

Finally, another incredible figure is that, on the game’s launch day, Sony recorded the highest number of new PS5 consoles connected in a single day since the console’s launch. Furthermore, according to Sony’s data, 70% of the new PS5 consoles connected for the first time ran GTA 6 as their first game.

In other news, Cyberleek has leaked the missing 57MB GTA 6 executable, giving the modding community a chance to bring the game to PC. In addition, the game may run at 60 FPS on PC without requiring the latest high-end processors, as current Intel and AMD CPUs could be powerful enough.