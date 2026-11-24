The launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 has received strong criticism because of its 30 FPS limit on consoles, even on the powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, a decision that has not pleased everyone.

However, a bug in Xbox’s Quick Resume system allows this limit to be temporarily removed, making it possible to reach up to 60 FPS under certain conditions. This has revealed some unexpected behavior in both the console and the game.

GTA 6 Reaches 60 FPS on Xbox Series X Thanks to a Bug

The procedure to perform this “trick” requires a few specific steps. In the Xbox Series X settings, users must set the display output to 60 Hz, regardless of the resolution, and then launch GTA 6. Once the police stars appear on the loading screen, they must return to the menu using the Xbox button, change the refresh rate to 120 Hz, and launch another game.

Once the loading screen of the second game appears, users must return to GTA 6 through Quick Resume. At this point, the 30 FPS limit disappears completely.

The specialized outlet Digital Foundry analyzed the issue and confirmed that the bug removes the frame rate limit. However, the results vary greatly depending on how demanding the scene on screen is. While flying through clear skies allows the game to reach 60 FPS without problems, highways with light traffic run at around 40 FPS, while busier urban areas barely go above 30 FPS.

This instability is mainly due to the limitations of the Zen 2 processor, an older APU whose performance becomes an obvious bottleneck in more demanding situations. For this reason, the only real solution for achieving a truly smooth frame rate will depend on the upcoming PC version of the game.

In the case of Xbox Series S, performance usually drops below the standard 30 FPS limit, meaning this bug offers almost no benefits on this model.

For now, there are still questions about a possible patch, since the issue comes directly from Microsoft’s operating system features linked to Quick Resume. Therefore, it is still unclear whether Rockstar Games or Xbox itself will need to release an update to fix this rather curious bug.

In other news, a GTA 6 player has received a 30-day PSN suspension after sharing an in-game nude photo through PlayStation messages. In addition, Rockstar developers behind GTA 6 fear potential layoffs despite the game’s huge success.