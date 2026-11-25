Players of Grand Theft Auto 6 in Australia and New Zealand have found a small difference compared to other markets, and it is not the same censorship seen in Japan.

Japan is not the only country with a censored version of GTA 6: players in Australia and New Zealand have also noticed a change in Rockstar Games’ title compared to other regions.

The good news for players in these two countries is that the censorship is less extensive than in Japan, where male nudity has been removed and the amount of blood has been reduced. In contrast, the changes made to the Australian and New Zealand versions are much more limited, focusing specifically on cocaine consumption.

Drugs That Provide Gameplay Advantages Are Not Allowed

In GTA 6, cocaine is a consumable item that players can snort at any time to gain a stamina boost for a short period of time. This allows them to last longer during action or escape scenes, although it comes with a reduction in health.

Including something like this would have prevented the game from receiving an age rating in certain countries, where the rules prohibit the use of drugs in games when they provide some kind of gameplay benefit, which is exactly what happens in GTA 6.

Players can still improve their stamina in other ways, such as using adrenaline, and drinking and smoking are still allowed. Cocaine also appears as part of the story in situations where it does not provide any benefits to the player.

In other news, a GTA 6 player has received a 30-day PSN suspension after sharing an in-game nude photo through PlayStation messages. In addition, Rockstar developers behind GTA 6 fear potential layoffs despite the game’s huge success.