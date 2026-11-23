The launch of GTA 6 has been a huge success for Rockstar. On the one hand, because the reception has been almost perfect, achieving a score of 99 on Metacritic. On the other hand, because the game appears to have launched with more than 32 million units sold in its first 24 hours. However, it has not been without controversy, especially regarding the lack of 60 FPS.

A few weeks ago, a Rockstar executive claimed that they had a 60 FPS version of the game, but it required removing all the vehicles and even the faces of the game’s NPCs. Although this may have been a joke, it gives us an idea of how demanding the game is in terms of processing power, something that has been widely discussed in recent days.

GTA 6 Should Be Able to Run at 60 FPS on 13th and 14th Gen Intel Core Processors, as Well as AMD AM5 CPUs

On the day of its launch, the game received several performance analyses. Many of them suggested that achieving 60 FPS would be difficult, even with a good gaming PC. However, in recent hours, some experts have been more cautious about the hardware requirements. Aside from some members of Digital Foundry, the Chinese content creator Geekerwan has pointed out that current processors should be able to handle the game.

While it was previously believed that only the latest X3D models would be capable of running GTA 6 at 60 FPS, the analysis carried out by this user suggests otherwise. Apparently, both 13th and 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processors should be able to run the game at 60 FPS without any problems. On AMD’s side, any AM5 processor should also be capable of running it.

The hardware in the PS5 and PS5 Pro, which share the same CPU, is quite far behind the power of the processors mentioned above. Therefore, it seems quite likely that these CPUs will be capable of running the game at the stated frame rate. In addition, the PC version will most likely offer the option to adjust certain settings, which would make it easier to reach 60 FPS.

In other news, a GTA 6 player has received a 30-day PSN suspension after sharing an in-game nude photo through PlayStation messages. In addition, Rockstar developers behind GTA 6 fear potential layoffs despite the game’s huge success.