The launch of Grand Theft Auto and its success, both in sales and reviews, is intimidating developers working on future open-world games, especially those set in cities. This includes the CD Projekt team working on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

The truth is that Cyberpunk 2 and GTA 6 are different in many ways: one is an action RPG that offers great freedom when approaching situations and making decisions that affect the story, while the other is an action-adventure game with enormous interactivity. However, every game developer knows that Rockstar Games’ title will set the standard for future open-world games in terms of graphics, map density, missions, and system complexity.

Cyberpunk 2 Director Jokes About Cancelling Game After Seeing GTA 6

seriously though i think we're doing something of our own, with a different unique flavor. GTA is impressive in a way all great art is, it expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed — igor sarzynski (@srznsk.bsky.social) 2026-11-21T21:42:47.976Z

Igor Sarzynski, creative director of Cyberpunk 2, has expressed his anxiety after seeing what GTA 6 has achieved. Although CD Projekt will release The Witcher 4 first, the science-fiction RPG will take place in a large city, meaning comparisons between the two games will become much more common.

“GTAVI-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real,” he commented on Bluesky. “probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, i mean it. scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle.” In a joking tone, he says that Cyberpunk 2 is cancelled and that he will spend his time sweeping the autumn leaves in his backyard.

In a second message, while speaking “seriously”, he points out that his game has a “unique” touch, meaning it would not be fair to compare it directly with GTA. “GTA is impressive in a way all great art is, it expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed.”

Little is known about this sequel because the studio’s priority is its next The Witcher game. We do know, however, that next Cyberpunk will make the move to Unreal Engine 5, like other projects from the studio, and that it will take place in a city inspired by Chicago. A new studio has also been established in Boston to develop the game, with support from Vancouver. In the past, its release has been estimated for late 2030 or 2031, although Cyberpunk 2077 suffered several delays that could also happen with this sequel.

As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix