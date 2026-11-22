Taking pictures of strange things you find in GTA 6 is part of the fun, but you might want to think twice before sharing them with your friends through PlayStation Network. One player has learned this the hard way after receiving a 30-day suspension for sending a photo of the game’s nudist resort to a friend.

The player, known on X as DerrickGott007, used GTA 6’s built-in camera to take a picture of the nudist colony and sent it through PSN messages. Shortly after, he received a notification from PlayStation Safety confirming that his account had been suspended from social features for 30 days.

Although Sony allows games rated for adults, including those that contain nudity, to be sold and played on its platform, its Code of Conduct strictly prohibits users from sharing “obscene, pornographic, or illegal” material through PlayStation’s messaging services.

PlayStation Does Not Allow Players to Share In-Game Nudity Through PSN

The problem is that Sony’s safety systems and moderation teams do not make exceptions for screenshots or clips captured directly from games. This means that even if an image comes from a game officially available on the PlayStation Store, sharing it through PSN messages can still trigger a suspension if it contains full nudity.

The notification shared by DerrickGott007 confirms that his account has been restricted from social features, including messaging and parties, for 30 days. It also warns that further violations could result in a permanent suspension across the entire PlayStation Network.

This is not the first time players have faced similar problems. Xbox users have also reported suspensions, although these were reportedly limited to two days. In those cases, the issue was linked to consoles automatically uploading game clips containing unclothed NPCs to the Xbox Network cloud.

So, if you come across the nudist resort or any other adult-themed areas in Leonida, it is better to keep those pictures saved locally in your console’s gallery. Avoid sending them through PlayStation messages if you don’t want to risk receiving a suspension.

In other news, Rockstar developers behind GTA 6 fear potential layoffs despite the game’s huge success. In addition, the game’s alleged Xbox build has leaked online, with 209 GB of data shared via BitTorrent.