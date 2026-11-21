If you thought players would spend a lot of time exploring Leonida when GTA 6 launched, the latest figures show just how much they were looking forward to the game.

Some players may have spent almost their entire day playing, but even the average playtime is impressive. According to data from market research firm Circana, GTA 6 players spent more than 8 hours playing on launch day, November 19, 2026, setting new records for player engagement.

PlayStation 5 players in the United States spent an average of 513 minutes playing, which is 8 hours and 33 minutes. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X/S players worldwide recorded an average of 494 minutes, or 8 hours and 14 minutes. These figures cover the game’s first 24 hours and show how much time players were willing to spend in Rockstar Games’ new open-world adventure.

More Than Half of Active Console Players Tried GTA 6 on Launch Day

The number of players who launched the game on its first day is just as impressive. According to Circana’s data, 61% of all active PS5 owners in the United States played GTA 6 on launch day. On Xbox, the figure reached 56% of active players worldwide.

These numbers show just how big the launch was, with more than half of the active players on both platforms jumping into Leonida on the same day. Circana’s senior director Mat Piscatella shared the figures on Bluesky and described the results as “absolutely bonkers”.

With players spending more than eight hours on average and such a large share of console owners trying the game on day one, GTA 6 has already shown the huge interest surrounding Rockstar’s latest release.

In other news, GTA 6 has no official first-person mode yet, but players have found a glitch that lets them explore Leonida from a first-person perspective on PS5 and Xbox. In addition, the game’s alleged Xbox build has leaked online, with 209 GB of data shared via BitTorrent