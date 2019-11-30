GTA CyberTruck MineCraft 007 Edition? – Yup!

When Tesla revealed it’s brand new Cybertruck, one of the most common comparisons was that it looked like something from a PS1 video game. In fairness, we’ve made more than a few comparisons of our own if you want to check those out here! – One thing was clear, however, sooner or later the modding community was going to start adding their own interpretations of it to some of the biggest games around.

Well, it didn’t take them long as a whole host of videos posted online show how the Tesla Cybertruck handles various games including GTA V, Minecraft and even GoldenEye 007.

Tesla Cybertruck Off-Roading Test

The first video above comes from the “Elite Rejects” channel and shows the Cybertruck getting a thorough off-road test in GTA V.

Elon Musk Enters GoldenEye 007

The next (from “Glaslu00“) is arguably the most detailed of them all. Not necessarily in regards to the car itself (which looks delightfully chunky on the N64), but the fact that they’ve actually gone to the effort to insert a plot involving Elon Musk.

Minecraft – Craft and Drive your Own Tesla!

Crafting and driving your very own Tesla Cybertruck in Minecraft?… It sounds crazy but the video by “VelVoxel Raptor” sure makes it look like a hell of a lot of fun!

More Cybertruck Mayhem In Los Santos!

Another Cybertruck mod comes courtesy of the “Fred Walkthrough” channel which shows a different version of the car in a general speed and mayhem test! – What?… This is GTA V after all!

What Do We Think?

Elon Musk has shown more than a little interest in adding playable video games to his Tesla cars. Whether he will decide to include those with these mods installed, however, is another question! Please do it Elon!

Getting back to these mods though, with a particular highlight being the GoldenEye one, we absolutely love these and can’t wait to see more! Major kudos goes out from us to all of the respective creators. Keep up the good work!

What do you think? Have you encountered any funny Cybertruck game mods? Which is your favorite from those above? – Let us know in the comments!