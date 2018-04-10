GTA IV Set To Lose Music Tracks This Month

GTA IV Set To Lose Music Licenses This Month

It’s hard to believe it, but GTA IV will officially be 10 years old this month. Being one of the most popular games in the franchise, it was a massive step-up from the previous titles. Part of the GTA franchise over the years has been the fantastic soundtracks it has been able to have alongside the game.

Initially starting by creating their own music, they eventually branched out into licensing actual chart songs. It seems though that the good times may be over for GTA IV as in a report via PCGamesN, the official license for a number of the songs is due to run out.

The day the music died

According to the report, on April 26th, the music licenses (required to use songs owned by artists or labels) expires. As such, Rockstar Games will be legally required to remove these tracks, at least from digitally owned copies.

At present, the exact songs to be removed is unclear. The soundtrack did, however, include songs from R Kelly, Stevie Nicks and Thin Lizzy and as such, I would imagine that they are likely the top contenders to be on the chopping block.

Rockstar Games could, of course, attempt to renew the licenses. Given that the game is 10 years old now, I doubt that they would bother.

What will happen?

It’s likely that any digital owners will find that an update will come removing the tracks from the game. It is thought that PS3 owners are being allowed the option to download the soundtrack for free, but it seems that PC owners are going to be cut loose.

All good things must come to an end though and after 10 years, we’ve all had a good run.

What do you think about this? – Let us know in the comments!