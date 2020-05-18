GTA V Giveaway Also Causes Rockstar’s PC Servers To Crash!

Last week, following a lot of ‘mystery’ teasing from the Epic Games Store, it was finally confirmed that their next free gaming giveaway was indeed GTA V.

This was, clearly, quite a coup for the EGS and (arguably) represented one of the biggest free game giveaways we’ve seen so far. It was, in fact, so popular that for a time their servers were crushed under the weight of people trying to grab their copy! Following a post on Rockstar Games’ Twitter account, however, it seems that a fresh casualty has emerged from this mass emergence of new gamers!

Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV for PC. We are actively working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated of any changes. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) May 17, 2020

GTA V Online Crashes!

In the post, Rockstar Games has confirmed that high player volumes has caused a number of issues with their GTA V online servers. So much, in fact, that many users have reportedly been regularly booted from them or haven’t been able to join the online game at all.

Now, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why this is happening. Put simply, with the Epic Games Store giveaway, it seems that even Rockstar Games is struggling to cope with the numbers at this point!

What Do We Think?

While the issues do seem to have quietened down a little, PC users of GTA V can likely expect a moderately rough online experience for at least the next few weeks while the PC player numbers spike. This will, however, and of course, quieten down as the initial hype dies down.

Incidentally, if you haven’t yet grabbed your copy (not that we’re encouraging you to add to the online issues) with the Epic Games Store promotion running until May 21st, you have a few more days to claim GTA V. As such, if you want to learn more, you can check this out via the Epic Games Store app or via their official website in the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!