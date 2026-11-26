If you’ve been following the Grand Theft Auto VI native PC port progress, then you’ve not been sleeping at all, because the updates aren’t monthly, weekly, or even daily, they’re coming in hourly or less, and progress is swift. There are multiple ports in progress, all of which can be tracked on the portwatch-vi website. What’s interesting is that many of them are actually working together, or forking exisiting projects, borrowing ideas, or even taking different approaches. But amazingly out of the dozen or so builds that exist right now, even the lowest ranked one is hitting 35% complete, with the front runners at 80%+ and the CGBJ project now hitting 91.5% playable.

CGBJ

What’s mad is that things are actually looking really good too, given just a day ago we had nothing more than a title screen and some terrifying looking player models running at literally 1FPS. Just this morning reports are of game play around 25 FPS, and cutscenes at 30 FPS, which is incredible progress considering the majority, if not all of this, is being done with AI prompts that unironically say “make no mistakes” so often, that it’s kinda embarrassing that it keeps working.

“Public VIctory/XCL build, PortWatch-verified. Owner rates story progress at 80%, rendering 0.85 and stability 0.85. It averages 25 fps on NVIDIA with 8 GB system RAM and 16 GB VRAM.”

Other projects like AvatarManz, and Belobug are around around 80% too, showing impressive frame rates, and clocking 30-40 minute play times before the game crashes. I would be surprised if there were any more cold-start promt led projects now, as there’s already some strong front runners. However, it’s the ones lurking in the shadows that you want to watch out for.

Rockstar

Some of these projects are very public on reddit, Discord, and other platforms. With that in mind, Rockstar is swinging the ban hammer pretty hard right now. Not that it seems to matter, as there are forks and backups out there, and like a hydra, they take one down, two more seem to take its place.

It’s the ones that stay quiet that may go slower, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone shadow dropped a top tier recomp/decomp in the coming days or weeks. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some serious mods running before the end of the month too.

Thoughts?

What do you think, are you tempted to play these projects on PC? I’m already 40 hours into the game on PS5, and very happy with it. I’m tempted to try a PC version just from a purely technical curiosity, but if Rockstar can get the PC version officially released in 2027, I suspect that even with all this piracy going on, it’ll still sell many millions of copies on day one regardless.