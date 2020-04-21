GTA VI Rumored to Have Gigantic Map on Launch

With GTA VI reportedly being in development since at least 2014, there is still very little in terms of firm news surrounding the game. In fact, practically everything out there still remains firmly in the dubious realms of speculation and unconfirmed leaks.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, there does seem to be another possible piece in the puzzle. Namely, that GTA VI will have a colossally huge map and it’ll be ready when the game comes out. Yeah, we might need to clarify that a little…

GTA VI

So, in fairness, this was probably something that was a bit of a no brainer, right? Well, yes and no. The key point is that this suggests that the map will be huge (and completed) when the game is released. Why is this important? Well, it does seem to contradict recent speculation that Rockstar Games would initially release what they have 100% ready (in terms of the map) and then look to add onto it with updates and expansions. Specifically to attempt to stick to the planned release date (whenever that may be) while avoiding ‘crunch time’.

As we said earlier, however, we’ve already heard more than a few rumors about this game and, so far, Rockstar Games is remaining firmly tightlipped.

Some of these rumors (that at least seem to be plausible) include:

A Miami-type style/setting

There could be up to 3 major unique cities

The overall map area will be 4 times the size seen in GTA V

In one of the more fanciful pieces of speculation, however, some have suggested that Rockstar Games may be planning a ‘London’ expansion for the came. A welcome addition if true and one that certainly ties into the original release from the franchise.

What Do We Think?

It’s actually pretty remarkable that details on this game still remain so secretive. Given that it’s been in development for at least 6 years, one would presume that we are entering the latter stages of development and, as such, some stuff would’ve snuck out the door. So far though, there’s practically zero nailed down as confirmed fact!

In terms of a release date, however, we still see no signs suggesting this is even going to be formally announced any time soon. If you were to hold a gun to our head though, we expect GTA VI to arrive in 2022… maybe 2023.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!