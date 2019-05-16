Guacamelee Super Turbo is Free from Humble Store Until May 19th

Free to Keep on your Steam Account

The Humble Store is once again offering a free game for the next 72 hours. This time it is DrinkBox Studios’ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition.

Guacamelee is a Metroidvania style 2D-sidescrolling game set in a magical world inspired by traditional Mexican culture and folklore. The new Super Turbo Championship edition is an updated version of the original Guacamelee! Gold Edition which came out in 2013.

How Can I Claim a Free CD Key?

Just follow this link to the Humble Store and sign up with a valid e-mail address. If you already have a Humble Store account, you can just click on the big “get the game” button.

They will then send you the link via e-mail which takes you back to the Humble Store so you can reveal the CD key. After which, you can redeem it via Steam. A valid e-mail is required to subscribe you to the Humble Bundle newsletter (requirement for the free game).

Hurry though, since this is a limited time giveaway. This offer is available only while supplies last, or until May 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific time

Can My System Run Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition?

Since it is a 2D-sidescroller game from 2013, it does not take much to run the game on PC. In fact, it can even run on a Windows XP system as long as you have a DirectX 9.0C capable video card with Shader Model 3.0 support. Basically an NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT 512GB from 2007 would suffice.

Minimum System Requirements