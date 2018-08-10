Hacker Gains Access To Macbook By Modding Charger

Protecting your data is (sadly) a very real factor of owning a PC or laptop these days. When it comes to Apple though, their products have usually proven to be very resistant to viruses, malware and other nasties trying to break in. There is, of course, the arguement that since their ownership is much lower than PCs, very people people tend to bother.

In a report via the BBC though, one person claims to have created a modded charger which allows him to gain full access to the device.

Researcher Uses USB-C

The researcher, who wishes to be known only as ‘MG’ designed the hacking device based on the more modern USB-C type connections which double up these days as chargers (not just data transfer) for many Apple devices. Given that chargers are such a common device that people beg, borrow or steal, it’s a fantastic disguise. One that, if for example, you left it in a coffee shop, would surely ‘vanish’ within the hour.

He has given an image above to show how they modded the charger. Put simply, they removed most of what was in there and replaced it with various pre-loaded data/software designed to allow him wireless access to the device. They do, however, also want to protect their secrets and, of course, others attempting to create their own version. As such, the vast majority of the interior is blacked out.

A Perfect Device

Despite all the modifications they made to the charger, it is the perfect stealth device. Why? Because it still charges the Macbook. Therefore, the next time you’re taking a quick lunch and notice a handy charger lying around, you might want to think before ‘borrowing’ it. You never know what might be lurking inside!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the device? Surprised that a MacBook could be compromised? In addition, will it make you more wary of chargers? – Let us know in the comments!