Hackers Inserting Killer Skeletons into RDR2 Online?

Playing Red Dead Redemption 2 online can often be something of a mixed bag of experiences. I mean, you generally have a reasonably hostile environment in which (at least in my experience) a reasonably hostile number of players want to kill you as much as possible.

Admittedly, the first time I saw someone online, I did try to hogtie them and dump them in a river… So maybe I deserved it.

Following a video posted on YouTube, however, there are growing reports that hackers may have found a way to make the online version of the game even harder. Namely, by inserting amazingly violent skeletons.

RDR2 Online gets Harder with Spooky Scary Skeletons!

It is being suggested in the reports that hackers have decided to turn an originally benign graphics asset in the game into something far more sinister. Namely, a skeleton that wants to kill you!

Worse, you can’t even kill it! The only way to (reasonably permanently) dispose of them is to hogtie it and then throw it off something (or in the sea). Once done, run like hell! And at the risk of sounding disingenuous, even this isn’t known to be a solid solution!

Not an Official Event

When the skeletons first started appearing, people initially thought that this might have been a type of event. You know, some kind of early, out of season, Halloween prank by Rockstar Games. This is, however, 100% confirmed to be the work of hackers and, based on the havoc they can create in GTA Online, hopefully, it’s a relatively isolated issue.

That being said, if you do see a skeleton coming at you in RDR2, let’s say while in the streets of Valentine, our advice is simple. Grab your horse and ride off into the sunset as fast as you can! It is neither friendly nor particularly easy to dispose of!

You have been warned!

What do you think? Have you noticed any hacking issues in RDR2 online? Do you think the game can (or will) get as bad as GTA Online? – Let us know in the comments!