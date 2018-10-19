Half-Life 2 and Other Valve Games Now Xbox One X Enhanced

Play the Orange Box on Xbox One X

It is a great time to be an Xbox console owner lately. Microsoft has been pumping out plenty of backwards compatible titles, and they are continually adding more Xbox One X enhanced games.

Now the latest to get the 4K treatment is several of Valve‘s classic games, much vaunted by the PC community. This includes the historic collection of Half-Life 2: The Orange Box, Portal: Still Alive, Left 4 Dead, and Left 4 Dead 2.

These additions join the 17 previously released enhanced Xbox 360 titles like Red Dead Redemption and Skate 3 for a total of 21 Xbox One X Enhanced Xbox 360 games. In addition to these 4K enhanced titles, the backwards compatibility list now includes 500 Xbox 360 games. Plus of course, 32 Original Xbox games as well.

Users can see the whole list by visiting the Xbox One backwards compatibility website.

What Games Should Have Backwards Compatibility?

While Microsoft’s backwards compatible list is impressive, there are still some notable titles missing. Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast for example, would be a fine addition to the list. Especially considering the spin-off Jedi Academy is already in there. Additionally, Burnout Revenge is backwards compatible but Burnout 3 is not.

Which favourite classic games do you wish to see get added next?