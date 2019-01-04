Half-Life 2 and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Rehired by Valve

/ 1 hour ago

Half-Life 2 and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Rehired by Valve

*Insert Half-Life 3 Speculation Here*

A leaked e-mail surfaced late this week (via Shacknews), showing a supposed internal e-mail from Gabe Newell confirming the return of Erik Wolpaw to Valve. Wolpaw is of course, a former Valve writer whose previous works include Portal, Portal 2,and  Left 4 Dead. Most notably, he also wrote for Half-Life 2: Episodes One and Two.

Half-Life 2 and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Rehired by Valve

Wolpaw left the company back in February 2017 to move to Cleveland. With his last project being Psychonauts 2 for the developer. Oddly enough, Wolpaw’s name actually appears on the Artifact credits. Artifact is of course, Valve’s latest card game and is a result of a collaboration with Richard Garfield.

How Valid is This E-Mail?

Valve News Network has since independently confirmed the validity of this leaked e-mail.

Whatever project Wolpaw is involved in with the company is still unknown. Obvious speculation would of course, point towards another Left for Dead, Psychonauts or *gasp* Half-Life 3.

Half-Life 2 and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Rehired by Valve

With increased pressure from other companies such as EPIC, Valve seems to be returning to their game developing roots. Rather than simply relying on existing properties and Steam to make money.

The gaming community would undoubtedly be waiting with baited breathe at the next project announcement from Wolpaw.

Half-Life 2 and Portal Writer Erik Wolpaw Rehired by Valve

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results