Halloween Horrors – PC Builds So Bad They’re Scary!

We have all likely encountered (or worse, built) some pretty scary systems. There is always something of a learning curve when putting a build together (particularly for the first time) and the odd occasion where you have had to get a little ‘creative’ in making things work.

To get you in the right mood for Halloween, however, (and possibly make you feel a little better about your own disasters), we have picked out 7 of the worst PC designs that we could find!

Build Number 1 – If It Doesn’t Fit… Make It!

Well, if we’re going to make a list like this we might as well come out swinging and here we have a perfect example of when you’ve bought all the components only to find that they don’t quite fit into your chassis or, in this particular instance, the graphics card.

Nevermind though, let’s just cut a huge chunk out of the side and make it fit!

Image courtesy of MunFox

Build Number 2 – Beavers Make the Best Dam Systems Ever!

Many people find taxidermy a pretty unusual (and disturbing) subject. There is very little more disconcerting than being in a room surrounded by hundreds of glass eyes staring at you.

It does, however, go to a whole new level when you use it as a chassis for your PC. I genuinely don’t have the words to describe what I think about this system… Dam!

Image courtest of kyuubiwan

Build Number 3 – Who Needs A Chassis… Or Airflow!

So, you don’t have the money to buy the chassis your components need. So why not make one yourself? Admittedly, we could fill this up with images of insanely dodgy homebrew cases but this one without a doubt is one of the best… worst?…

The entire system components, as you can see below, have been entirely encased in expanding foam. Now, putting all the more practical aspects aside (such as if you should ever actually need to get inside it), as far as we can ascertain, this system has basically zero airflow. Oh well, at least you don’t have to worry about your PC heating up the room. Well, not until it bursts into flames at least.

Build Number 4 – Well, It’s Seems Fitting…

So, while many of us might have a toilet of a system, this is taking it very meta by literally fitting the system inside a toilet. In fairness, there isn’t anything practically wrong with this per-say.

I can’t, however, profess to be too keen on lugging that thing around the next time your friend has a LAN party!

Build Number 5 – It’s a Fantastic Idea… In theory

If you’re anything like me, then you watch your CPU temperatures like a hawk and do everything possible to try and keep it as cool and quiet as possible.

I must admit, however, that I have never taken things as far as attaching it (albeit crudely) to an air conditioner. While this might sound like a really good idea, I promise you, it’s terrible!

Build Number 6 – Duct Tape Fixes Everything!

Ok, so I know that this isn’t duct tape. Technically speaking it’s (probably) electrical tape. If your chassis is this crammed full of stuff, however, generally speaking, there are two better alternatives than this. Downsize on your components or, you know, actually buy a chassis that you can fit your stuff in to.

We’ll give this guy the benefit of the doubt though and just suggest that the delivery driver may have run his system over.

Build Number 7 – Water Place to Keep your System!

Being innovative in your system designs is no bad thing. There are, however, limits as to how far you should take this.

One good example of this is keeping your system inside an old water cooler bottle. I mean, In theory, it should work, in practice, however… Well, you can already see that condensation building up around the edges.

It’s almost like someone took the term ‘water-cooled’ a little too literally!

Bonus – I Never Tyre Looking at This!

This one kinda speaks for itself. I only really threw it in here because I wanted to make that pun. Totally worth it by the way!

Halloween Horrors – What do you think?

We’ve made our picks, now it’s up to you. What’s the absolute worst system build you have ever seen? Have you got any pictures? Remember, if you’ve got no pictures then it never happened!

If you do, be sure to drop them in the comments and, who knows, maybe we’ll do a follow-up and give you a mention! – Have a good Halloween everybody!

