Halo Live Action TV Series Casts Its Master Chief

/ 3 hours ago
Will We See Master Chief’s Face On Screen?

The live action Halo TV series has finally found their Master Chief. It is none other than Canadian actor Pablo Schreiber. He is of course, most well-known as “Pornstache” in the Netflix‘ prison comedy Orange is the New Black.

However, it is a good thing he has diversified into more action oriented roles in more recent years. This includes playing an Army Ranger in 13 Hours (2016) and soldier-turned-criminal in Den of Thieves (2018). So sliding into an action-heavy role as Master Chief should not be a concern.

Fans of course, are more concerned whether this means the TV series will actually show Master Chief’s face. The most likely answer is yes, especially if the series will serve as an origin story of sorts.

Who Else is in the Halo TV Series Cast?

Joining Schreiber is Australian newcomer Yerin Ha, who will be playing a new character called Quan Ah. She is apparently a teenager from the Outer Colonies and is made specifically for the TV series.

Other than that, details are scarce surrounding the Spielberg-produced TV series. Although it is known that it is a 10-episode series and will air on Showtime eventually.

More information is expected to come out once actual show production starts in fall 2019.

