Halo Master Chief Collection Gets 41.5GB Update
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
From a humble seed of a game, Halo The Master Chief Collection, or MCC for short, has bloomed into a glorious tree. Spanning multiple games, multiple online modes and more recently, multiple systems. Xbox games and PC gamers are once again the true (shared) home of the Halo franchise.
Today saw the release of a pretty hefty update too. Clocking in at 41.5GB, it brings a wide range of tweaks and improvements. You’ll be seeing an all-new spartan customization 3D model viewer for Halo 2 (and anniversary). Theater mode now includes Halo 2 and Reach, and there are new Weekly Campaign Challenges too.
Halo Master Chief Collection Gets 41.5GB Update
Of course, having so many games crammed into one “game” package means lots of fixes too. Gun issues, frame rate issues, that kind of thing. They’ve also solved the issue with some corrupted textures in Halo 2, as well as some dynamic lighting issues.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection May 12th Update Release Notes
Resolved Community Issues
Improvements have been across the board from previous flights. Below are additional resolved issues that come with today’s update and the platform (Xbox Only, PC Only, or All Platforms):
Global (PC Only)
- Resolved issues installing the Extended Language Pack
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (All Platforms)
- Several instances of UE4 errors when playing Multiplayer
- Magnum Pistol spread increased when playing at higher than 30fps
- Terminals stopped being interactable during continuous campaign sessions
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (PC Only)
- Some Campaign Steam Achievements were not unlocking correctly for mission completion, par time, and score
Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary (All Platforms)
- Crash before reaching the last area in Delta Halo
- Resolved cutscene audio being distorted when continuing to the next campaign mission in Classic graphics
- Resolved corrupted textures in the tunnels on Outskirts
- Loading screens now appropriately fade out before loading into games
- Elite armor now displays lights appropriately in multiplayer
- Dynamic light casts proper shadows in Halo 2
- The “Action” key now functions appropriately when bound to “Mouse Wheel Up/Down”
- Resolved corrupt textures on Lockdown
- Resolved looping audio when activating the waterfall on Shrine
- Ghosts explosion sounds are now present in Anniversary Multiplayer
Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary (PC Only)
- Team colors are now appropriately displayed in all in-game UI menus
- Players can now bind fire secondary and any vehicle function to the same key
- Gameplay audio levels now mirror other titles more closely
- Resolved throwing grenade, zoom, and zoom in actions taking priority while dual-wielding instead of firing your secondary when mapped to the same key
- Leaves now render appropriately when using NVIDIA hardware
- Emblems now appear on scoreboards in Halo 2 multiplayer gameplay
- When using crosshair centered it no longer alters positioning when zooming in with binoculars
- Universal medals now display appropriately and do not show double medals for Halo 2: Anniversary
- When firing while dual-wielding it is no longer inverted unless set appropriately
- With the rocket launcher equipped and conducting the idle animation audio plays correctly when the barrel spins
- On Bloodline, the electric charge audio for the EMP is now playing correctly
- Mouse movement is no longer slower when you enable Unlimited frame rate
- Muzzle flash appear correctly on weapon barrels after swapping between Anniversary and Classic graphics