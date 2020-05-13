Halo Master Chief Collection Gets 41.5GB Update

From a humble seed of a game, Halo The Master Chief Collection, or MCC for short, has bloomed into a glorious tree. Spanning multiple games, multiple online modes and more recently, multiple systems. Xbox games and PC gamers are once again the true (shared) home of the Halo franchise.

Today saw the release of a pretty hefty update too. Clocking in at 41.5GB, it brings a wide range of tweaks and improvements. You’ll be seeing an all-new spartan customization 3D model viewer for Halo 2 (and anniversary). Theater mode now includes Halo 2 and Reach, and there are new Weekly Campaign Challenges too.

Of course, having so many games crammed into one “game” package means lots of fixes too. Gun issues, frame rate issues, that kind of thing. They’ve also solved the issue with some corrupted textures in Halo 2, as well as some dynamic lighting issues.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection May 12th Update Release Notes

Resolved Community Issues

Improvements have been across the board from previous flights. Below are additional resolved issues that come with today’s update and the platform (Xbox Only, PC Only, or All Platforms):

Global (PC Only)

Resolved issues installing the Extended Language Pack

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (All Platforms)

Several instances of UE4 errors when playing Multiplayer

Magnum Pistol spread increased when playing at higher than 30fps

Terminals stopped being interactable during continuous campaign sessions

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (PC Only)

Some Campaign Steam Achievements were not unlocking correctly for mission completion, par time, and score

Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary (All Platforms)

Crash before reaching the last area in Delta Halo

Resolved cutscene audio being distorted when continuing to the next campaign mission in Classic graphics

Resolved corrupted textures in the tunnels on Outskirts

Loading screens now appropriately fade out before loading into games

Elite armor now displays lights appropriately in multiplayer

Dynamic light casts proper shadows in Halo 2

The “Action” key now functions appropriately when bound to “Mouse Wheel Up/Down”

Resolved corrupt textures on Lockdown

Resolved looping audio when activating the waterfall on Shrine

Ghosts explosion sounds are now present in Anniversary Multiplayer

Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary (PC Only)